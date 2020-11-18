Notice: Service will be mostly down for maintenance next weekend.

Cookie information

Welcome to MyOSMatic

This is a free software web service that allows you to generate maps of cities using OpenStreetMap data. The generated maps are available in PNG, PDF and SVG formats and are ready to be printed.

As the data used to generate maps is coming from OpenStreetMap, you can freely reuse, sell, or modify the generated maps under the terms of the OpenStreetMap license.

Learn more Create a map »

